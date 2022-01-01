Slaters 50/50 (OLD)

Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

17071 Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (3619 reviews)

Popular Items

1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Build Your Own Shake$7.00
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
Vampire Dip$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
Kids Sliders$7.00
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
Frickles$7.00
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
Ranch
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17071 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Slater's 50-50

Blue Bowl - Huntington Beach

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Surf City Fish Grill

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

