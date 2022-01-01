The Canteen- Simple Adventures
Come in and enjoy!
1700 General Motors Rd
Popular Items
Location
1700 General Motors Rd
Milford MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Proving Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Palate of Milford
Our Menu changes frequently. We source locally and pride ourselves on supporting all of the wonderful family farms we can! Please check our menu often!
Smoke Street Barbeque
Our smoke is no joke!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE