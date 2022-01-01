Go
Toast

S·À Cantina

Mexican street food restaurant embracing different cultures and flavors. A modern, rustic feel with a relaxed, eclectic & unique environment.

519 Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Tacos$3.75
Lunch 2 Tacos$9.99
Al Pastor Tacos$3.75
Carnitas Tacos$3.75
Shrimp Tacos$4.99
SA’s House$8.00
Steak Bowl$13.99
Pollo Verde Quesadilla$10.99
Pork Belly Tacos$4.99
Pollo Verde Tacos$3.75
See full menu

Location

519 Broad St

Gadsden AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

The Rail Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harp and Clover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NOLA on 2nd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston