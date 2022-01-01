The Fort- Simple Adventures
The Fort at Simple Adventures
Hours:
Mon - Thurs: 12p - 7p
Fri - Sun: 10a - 8p
5163 Fort Custer Dr
Popular Items
Location
5163 Fort Custer Dr
Augusta MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Canal Street Cafe
Welcome to Canal Street Cafe where we focus on homegrown Michigan food!
Where our chefs hand make almost everything, fresh and from scratch.
O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
The Dock at Bayview
Located on the south end of Gull Lake - The Dock at Bayview is a great place to drink, eat & unwind!
Gull Lake Distilling Co.
A family-owned, locally sourced craft distillery, brewery, and winery.
Come in and enjoy!