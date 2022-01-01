Go
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

Japanese influenced cafe

4917 Airport Blvd

Popular Items

Grilled Tare Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled chicken thigh topped with our semi-sweet tare sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Chicken Kara-Age Plate$15.00
A deep fried chicken thigh lightly breaded with corn starch. Topped with either our spicy samurai sauce or sweet, gluten-free teriyaki. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate$15.00
Deep fried tofu with yellow onions & walnuts, topped with our gluten-free teriyaki sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with katsu sauce, tartar sauce, green onion & lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
Saifa$4.50
Our take on sweet Vietnamese coffee.
Grilled Veggie Plate$14.00
Includes asparagus, broccoli, okra, cauliflower, bell pepper, tomato & lemon as well as a choice of two sides with rice or toast.
Location

4917 Airport Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
