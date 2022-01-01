Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Japanese influenced cafe
4917 Airport Blvd
Popular Items
Location
4917 Airport Blvd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ASTI Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
The Grand Billiards
Come in and enjoy!
Tyson's Tacos
Weirdly Austin Tacos served 24/7. Full menu served all day