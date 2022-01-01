Saap Ver
Under the direction of Chef Kobe (Nutnawat Aukcarrapasutanun), Saap Ver is an ingredient-focused restaurant introducing lesser-known regional Thai dishes. Chef Nutnawat Aukcarapasutanun (‘Kobe’), seeks to expand San Franciscans’ knowledge of country-style Thai street food. Attention to sourcing and in-house technique means quality ingredients without flavor-reducing short-cuts. The vibrant ambience and interior design take its inspiration from the riotous color and excitement of Thai countryside street markets and 1970’s era outdoor film showings. Core dishes include: variations of som tum (papaya salad), num tok (beef larb), grilled cat fish, and nam kao tod (Thai sausage/crispy rice salad). A beverage program includes a curated wine and beer program and a full bar.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
88 Division st • $$
Location
88 Division st
san francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
