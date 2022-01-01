Go
ABOUT OUR RESTAURANT
Under the direction of Chef Kobe (Nutnawat Aukcarrapasutanun), Saap Ver is an ingredient-focused restaurant introducing lesser-known regional Thai dishes. Chef Nutnawat Aukcarapasutanun (‘Kobe’), seeks to expand San Franciscans’ knowledge of country-style Thai street food. Attention to sourcing and in-house technique means quality ingredients without flavor-reducing short-cuts. The vibrant ambience and interior design take its inspiration from the riotous color and excitement of Thai countryside street markets and 1970’s era outdoor film showings. Core dishes include: variations of som tum (papaya salad), num tok (beef larb), grilled cat fish, and nam kao tod (Thai sausage/crispy rice salad). A beverage program includes a curated wine and beer program and a full bar.

Popular Items

Green Curry Pork (V)$14.95
Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Pad Thai Prawn$18.95
Rice Noodle, Tofu, Egg, Chive, Peanut, Bean Sprout
Chicken Satay$12.95
Cumin Curry Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$15.95
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Pad See Ew Pork$14.95
Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
Yellow Curry Chicken (V)$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
Spring Rolls$9.95
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Fresh Rolls$9.95
Tofu, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Vermicelli, Mint, Rice Paper Wrapped served with Peanut Sauce
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Pad Kee Mow Chicken$14.95
Spicy Flat Noodle, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bean Sprout
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

88 Division st

san francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
