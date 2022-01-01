Go
Saap Lao Thai Cuisine

Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14 • $$

Avg 4.7 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice
Traditional fried rice with sweet pineapple, roasted cashew nuts, onions, scallions, raisins, tomatoes, egg, and mixed veggies.
Chef Lisa's Signature Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles stir fried with basil leaves, chili oil, bell peppers with a choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp or seafood combo.
Crispy Spring Rolls (4)$6.50
Combination of mixed veggies and cellophane noodles, fried crispy served with sweet chili sauce.
Saap Lao Thai Famous Pad Thai
Traditional rice noodles stir fried with crushed peanuts, egg, and bean sprouts. A choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp.
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles stir fried with broccoli with a choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp.
Traditional Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, mixed veggies. Your choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Additional $3.00 for shrimp.
Crispy Thai Chicken Wings (6)$9.00
Fried chicken wings served with our famous Saap Lao Thai hot sauce.
Chicken Lunch Special$9.50
Side Of Peanut Sauce$0.25
Side Of Sweet Chili Sauce$0.25
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14

New Castle DE

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
