Saba - Kildare Village - Kildare Village
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Kildare Village, Nurney Road, Kildare IE R51 R265
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tenoo King of Spice - Dunshaughlin
No Reviews
1, An Sibin Court, Main Street, Dunshaughlin, IE A85 FY80
View restaurant
Plate and Palatte - Unit 3, Supple House, Main St
No Reviews
Unit 3, Supple House, Main St Dunshaughlin, IE A85 W577
View restaurant
Soul Burger - Dublin Street, Kildare
No Reviews
Dublin Street, Kildare Kildare, IE R51AX74
View restaurant