Saba

Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya

FRENCH FRIES

5757 Magazine Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken And Rice$11.00
with avocado
(does not include pita)
Moroccan Salad$9.00
carrots, red chermoula, crispy coriander and mint
Whipped Tahini Hummus$13.00
with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies
(includes one pita)
Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus$17.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and shabazi onions
(includes one pita)
Lamb Kofte$19.00
blistered pepper matbucha, tahini and toasted pine nuts
(does not include pita)
Kale Tabouleh$8.00
with toasted pecans and Persian cherries
Extra piece of Pita$2.00
Green Salad$15.00
feta cheese, avocado and sunflower seed duqqa
(does not include pita)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5757 Magazine Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

