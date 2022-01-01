Go
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Puffs$10.00
Hand wrapped crab and cream cheese dumplings, deep fried and served with house sauce.
Chicken Wings$14.95
Deep fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.
Sabai Sabai Combo$16.95
2 egg rolls, 4 pot stickers, 4 crab puffs and Fried Tofu served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce.
Sabai Sabai House Salad$15.95
Lettuce, grilled chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, carrots, and fried Wonton with peanut sauce dressing.
Pad Cashew$15.95
Roasted cashew nuts stir fried with carrots, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai chili paste. Served with jasmine rice.
Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Egg roll wrapper around marinated shrimp and deep fried.
Fried Tofu$10.00
Deep fried tofu served with house sauce and crushed peanuts.
Laab$16.95
Ground or grilled sliced meat (Beef, pork, or chicken) spiced with mint leaves, rice powder, onion, lettuce, and spicy lime dressing.
Silver Noodle Yum$15.95
Silver noodles and ground chicken, with lettuce, onion, cilantro, lemongrass, and tomato with spicy lime dressing.
Pad Eggplant$15.95
Eggplant stir fry with onion, sweet basil, and Thai chili garlic paste. Served with jasmine rice.

