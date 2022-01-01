Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
1906 Oceanside Blvd • $$
Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Popular Items
|Crab Puffs
|$10.00
Hand wrapped crab and cream cheese dumplings, deep fried and served with house sauce.
|Chicken Wings
|$14.95
Deep fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.
|Sabai Sabai Combo
|$16.95
2 egg rolls, 4 pot stickers, 4 crab puffs and Fried Tofu served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce.
|Sabai Sabai House Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce, grilled chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, carrots, and fried Wonton with peanut sauce dressing.
|Pad Cashew
|$15.95
Roasted cashew nuts stir fried with carrots, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai chili paste. Served with jasmine rice.
|Coconut Shrimp
|$12.00
Egg roll wrapper around marinated shrimp and deep fried.
|Fried Tofu
|$10.00
Deep fried tofu served with house sauce and crushed peanuts.
|Laab
|$16.95
Ground or grilled sliced meat (Beef, pork, or chicken) spiced with mint leaves, rice powder, onion, lettuce, and spicy lime dressing.
|Silver Noodle Yum
|$15.95
Silver noodles and ground chicken, with lettuce, onion, cilantro, lemongrass, and tomato with spicy lime dressing.
|Pad Eggplant
|$15.95
Eggplant stir fry with onion, sweet basil, and Thai chili garlic paste. Served with jasmine rice.
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout
Location
1906 Oceanside Blvd
Oceanside CA
