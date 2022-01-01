Sabal Table

Go
1000 Giti Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Homestyle Cheeseburger$6.00
Seasoned beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun
Breaded Southern-Style Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Southern-style breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun
Garden Bowl$3.00
fresh iceberg lettuce mixed with shredded cabbage, carrots, and tomatoes with buttermilk ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun
French Fries$1.50
Beyond Burger (veg.)$6.00
Beyond meat patty (vegan), lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun*
*brioche bun is vegetarian
Spicy Breaded Southern-Style Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Spicy southern-style breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.25
Pepperoni$2.50
Pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato basil sauce on a cornmeal-dusted pie
Cheese$2.50
Mozzarella and tomato basil sauce on a cornmeal-dusted pie
Location

1000 Giti Dr

Richburg SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
