Sabbath Coffee Roasters

24 E 14 Mile Rd

Latte 12oz$4.25
Kids Hot Choccy 8oz$3.75
Frozen Latte 12oz$5.00
Americano$3.00
Espresso & Tonic 12oz$3.50
Mocha 12oz$4.50
Filter Coffee$3.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
Cappuccino 8oz$4.00
Chai Tea Latte 12oz$5.00
24 E 14 Mile Rd

Clawson MI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
