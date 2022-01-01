Go
5307 Ballard Avenue NW

Popular Items

Classic Fried Egg Sandwich$12.00
fried egg, fontina, caramelized onion, aioli, za’atar tomato, arugula, como bread (v)
Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk.
Farm Egg$2.00
one farm egg, fried
Breakfast Salad$16.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
Burger$16.00
dry aged klingeman farms beef, caramelized onion aioli, artisan lettuce, israeli pickle, za'atar tomato, brioche bun, served with chips or salad
BLT$14.00
house cured bacon, za’atar tomato, mixed lettuce, caramelized onion aioli*, como bread, served with chips
Cured Salmon Toast$22.00
labneh, citrus, radish sprouts, za'atar cured salmon, sourdough
Mediterranean Chop Salad$14.00
local lettuce, pickled green tomato, fermented hungarian pepper, sumac onion, olive, feta, crispy chickpea, tahini green goddess
Avocado Toast$14.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
Location

5307 Ballard Avenue NW

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
