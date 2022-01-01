Go
Sabino's Pizza Pub

Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

2082 US Highway 183 • $$

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Deluxe$19.95
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
14" BYO$12.95
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
14" 5-Cheese$12.95
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
Bread Bites$6.50
Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese
10 pc$13.95
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.25
Cheese, Garlic, and Herbs Baked on a Crispy Thin Crust. Served with House Red Sauce
Side Ranch$0.60
Sabino's Favorite Salad$7.50
Lovely bed of spinach topped with red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, green olives, parmesan cheese served with a tasty creamy Italian dressing
Caesar Salad$5.95
Classic Caesar salad served on a bed of fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
10" BYO$8.95
10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2082 US Highway 183

Leander TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
