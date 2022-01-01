Sabino's Pizza Pub
Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
2082 US Highway 183 • $$
2082 US Highway 183
Leander TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
