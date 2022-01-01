Go
Toast

Sabio on Main

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

501 Main St • $$$

Avg 4.1 (988 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Main St

Pleasanton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Inklings Coffee and Tea

No reviews yet

Inklings Coffee & Tea Is A Specialty Coffee Shop In Downtown Pleasanton. Inklings Exists To Seek The Good Of The City. It’s Not Just About The Best Cup Of Coffee You’ve Ever Had; It’s About Creating A Place For The Community To Gather.

SideTrack Bar + Grill

No reviews yet

Serving small plates, handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and other seasonal dishes. Our bar features a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, and top shelf spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston