Sabor Azteca

Popular Items

Rice$3.00
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.99
Boneless Wings$6.99
Queso Blanco$2.50
Guacamole$5.99
Enchiladas Poblanas$11.49
Steak Fajitas$16.99
French Fries$3.25
Soft Tacos$14.99
Pupusas$2.00
Location

13208 Midlothian Turnpike

Midlothian VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
