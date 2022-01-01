Go
Toast

Sabor Caribeño

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7616 Sewells Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7616 Sewells Point Rd

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Style Steaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

No reviews yet

A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.

Tealux Cafe

No reviews yet

Leave you feeling refreshed!

Some Da Eat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston