Sabor Latino

Order a Taste of Latin to bring home with you!

22 SW 3rd Street

Popular Items

3 Tacos for $8$8.00
Chimichangas$11.99
Fried burritos stuffed with cheese,
beans, and chicken, topped with our delicious cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with guacamole & beans
Empanadas$9.99
(2) Fried corn flour turnovers stuffed
with your choice of either Chorizo & Cheese or Ground Beef & Cheese served with Latin slaw (curtido)
Pupusas - Pork & Cheese$8.99
(2) Thick corn flour patties stuffed with Pork & Cheese, then grilled
Honduran Tamal$4.99
Corn flour masa stuffed with rice, pork & vegetables, steamed inside of a plantain leaf.
Lee's Summit Pasteles$8.99
(3) Crispy fried flour turnovers with ground beef, rice, garbanzo beans, special seasoning, and our tomato & onion sauce. A classic recipe!
Sweet Plantain$8.99
Served with crema drizzled across the top
Soft Tacos$9.99
(3) Choice of Al Pastor (sweet & spicy
pork), Steak, Ground Beef, or Carnitas (shredded pork)
Platano Relleno$12.99
Ripe plantain with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream (add chicken 3)
Cheese Dip$6.99
Melted Monterey Jack cheese served with fresh tortilla chips
Location

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
