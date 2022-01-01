Go
Toast

Sabor Peruano

Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1576 Irving St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1134 reviews)

Popular Items

Chaufa especial$18.00
Beef, chicken & shrimps peruvian style fried rice
Chaufa mixto$17.00
Beef & Chicken peruvian style fried rice
Chaufa de pollo$15.00
Chicken peruvian style fried rice
Maduros$3.50
Fried sweet Plantains
Bread/pan$0.60
Portuguese bread rolls
Pollo a la brasa (entero)$22.00
1/2 Pollo a la brasa$13.00
Tostones$4.50
Fried green Plantains
Lomo saltado$17.00
Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice
Chicha Morada$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1576 Irving St

Rahway NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gigi's Latin Bistro*

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GIGI'S LATIN BISTRO OLD

No reviews yet

GIGI's LATIN BISTRO.. The Place to Relax...Refresh...Rewind...& Renew .
Come in and enjoy bountiful plates of the best Latin Food, Music & Vibes in Town!!

Cubanu

No reviews yet

Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair

Rahway Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston