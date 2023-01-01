Go
Main picView gallery

SABOR LATIN FUSION

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

N/A

Salinas, CA 93905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

N/A, Salinas CA 93905

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EddieWorld
orange star4.6 • 1,338
36017 CALICO RD YERMO, CA 92398
View restaurantnext
7th Street Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
15215 7th Street Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
The Derby Room Victorville - 14800 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14800 7th Street Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0170 - Apple Valley
orange star4.4 • 1,562
20434 U.S. Highway 18 Apple Valley, CA 92307
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0093 - Victorville (Roy Rogers) NEW
orange star4.2 • 2,258
15683 Roy Rogers Drive Victorville, CA 92394
View restaurantnext
Pit Stop Bar & Grill - 560 Victor St
orange starNo Reviews
560 Victor St Barstow, CA 92311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salinas

Salinas City BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,912
700 W Market St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
El Charrito - Salinas
orange star4.5 • 1,078
122 West Market Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA111 - Salinas
orange star4.4 • 1,037
1790 Northridge Mall Salinas, CA 93906
View restaurantnext
Pastability's
orange star4.6 • 335
11 West Acacia Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 205
22736 Portola dr. Salinas, CA 93908
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Salinas

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SABOR LATIN FUSION

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston