Go
Toast

Sabor Latino

Buen Provecho!
Enjoy!

4120 White Plains Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Jugo/Juice
Pernil/Roast Pork Shoulder$3.00
Sopa de Pollo/ Chicken Soup$4.00
Pollo Rostisado/ Rotisserie Chicken
Sin hueso con Arina$28.00
Pollo Guisado/ Stew Chicken$2.75
Maduro/ Sweet plantains$2.00
Chicharron de pollo/Chicken chunks$17.00
Aguacate/Avocado$1.50
Pollo Guisado/ Stewed Chicken$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

4120 White Plains Rd

bronx NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KOMEME

No reviews yet

Comida Latina Con Sabor!

Nathan's Famous Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank's Soup Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen - Bronx, NY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston