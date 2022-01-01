Go
Toast

SABRATON STATION

Come on in and enjoy!

1632 Deckers Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
Steak Hoagie$10.99
Provolone Sticks$6.99
Brew French Fries
Home Cut Fries
Bucket Wings$29.99
Bleu Cheese$0.75
Chicken Salad$11.99
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
10 Wings$11.99
See full menu

Location

1632 Deckers Creek Road

Morgantown WV

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stella's- name TBD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mario's Fishbowl

No reviews yet

A Morgantown Tradition

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Canteen

No reviews yet

Morgantown's Favorite College Bar!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston