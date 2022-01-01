Sabrina's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1804 Callowhill St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1804 Callowhill St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
St. Stephen's Green
Come on in and enjoy!
Zushi
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.