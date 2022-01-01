Go
Sabrina's Cafe

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

714 Haddon Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)

Homies$4.29
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.
Cannoli French Toast$14.49
Challah French Toast topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbles, whipped cream.
Two Eggs Any Style$8.59
Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Bella Vista Omelet$11.49
Build your own omelet. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
Pancakes, Full Stack$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Shrimp and Grits$16.99
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
Kick Burrito$15.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo and pepper mix, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack, potatoes, Jalapeños, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

714 Haddon Avenue

Collingswood NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
