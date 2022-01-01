Sabzi
Sabzi is an authentic Iranian restaurant and if you have never tried Persian/Iranian food you should definitely check this place out. As an Iranian I have tried different Persian Restaurants in Boston area, and by far Sabzi has been the best! I adore everything here; the decor (Old pictures from Iran, Torshi Jars and Poshti pillows ), the food and the service. I've tried pretty much everything on their menu :D and I highly recommend their Kashk-e bademjan (eggplant), Mast-o Mosir, Shiraz salad, Saffron marinated Cornish hen or chicken and Kabab- e kubideh.
352A Mass Ave
Location
Arlington MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
