Sackets Harbor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sackets Harbor restaurants

The Sandwich Bar image

 

The Sandwich Bar

113 W Main Street, Sackets Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sand Bar$10.25
turkey, basil pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, lettuce & tomato, muenster cheese
Sackets Club$10.50
turkey, bacon, avocado, brown mustard, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Clare's Brie L.T.$10.75
bacon, lettuce & tomato with cranberry chutney & warmed brie (add turkey for $1)
More about The Sandwich Bar
The Battlefield Eatery image

 

The Battlefield Eatery

213 W. Main st, sackets harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brie Bacon and T$10.99
Melted Brie cheese, cranberry chutney, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and red onion on toasted sourdough.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.99
Create Your Own Omelet$12.99
More about The Battlefield Eatery
Consumer pic

 

1812 Brewing Company

212 W Main St, Sackets Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about 1812 Brewing Company

