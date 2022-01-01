Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Saco

Saco restaurants
  • Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Saco restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

SANDWICHES

Golden Rooster Restaurant

236 Main St, Saco

Avg 4.3 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

469 Main Street, Saco

Avg 4.5 (2338 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
