Garlic bread in Saco

Saco restaurants
Saco restaurants that serve garlic bread

Golden Rooster Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Golden Rooster Restaurant

236 Main St, Saco

Avg 4.3 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garlic Bread$2.50
More about Golden Rooster Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

469 Main Street, Saco

Avg 4.5 (2338 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Stick$2.75
Garlic Bread Loaf$5.95
More about Amato's

