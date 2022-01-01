Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Saco
/
Saco
/
Greek Salad
Saco restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES
Golden Rooster Restaurant
236 Main St, Saco
Avg 4.3
(692 reviews)
Side Greek Salad
$4.00
Small Greek Salad
$7.00
Large Greek Salad
$9.00
More about Golden Rooster Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
469 Main Street, Saco
Avg 4.5
(2338 reviews)
Greek Salad
$8.50
More about Amato's
