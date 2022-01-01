Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Saco
/
Saco
/
Scallops
Saco restaurants that serve scallops
SANDWICHES
Golden Rooster Restaurant
236 Main St, Saco
Avg 4.3
(692 reviews)
Fried Scallop Dinner
$19.00
Fried Scallops Served With Fresh Cut French Fries
More about Golden Rooster Restaurant
Pacifico
120 Main street Suite 254, Saco
No reviews yet
Scallop Ceviche
More about Pacifico
