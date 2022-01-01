Sacramento restaurants you'll love
Sacramento's top cuisines
Must-try Sacramento restaurants
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Khao Soi
|$15.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
|Spaghetti Kee Mao
|$15.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
|Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
6840 65th st ste 125, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Bánh Cuốn Thịt Nướng ( 20 cuốn )
|$45.00
BBQ Pork Flour Sheet ( 20 rolls )
|Banh Cuon Nhan Thit
|$11.50
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.
|Gỏi Cuốn ( 20 cuốn )
|$45.00
Spring Rolls ( 20 rolls )
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Totkes.
|$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
|The Stanley.
|$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
|The Russ.
|$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|General Chicken Combo
|$15.50
Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.
|Fried Rice
|$11.90
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.
|Eggrolls
|$6.10
Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Shack Burger
|$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
|Old #8
|$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
|Cajun Bacon Blue Burger
|$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
BurgerIM
7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
Beast+Bounty
1701 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
|OD All Hail Kale Caesar
|$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
SacYard Community Tap House
1725 33rd St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)
|$4.25
|Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!
|$7.25
|Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)
|$4.50
Statehouse Outpost
1651 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Capitol BLT
|$8.50
Peppered Candied Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Artisan Romaine, Garlic Aioli on a Hoagie Roll
|Palo Alto
|$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion, House Made Pickles, Served on Country White or Honey Wheat.
|San Diego
|$9.25
Romaine & Kale Power Green Blend, Farro, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Almonds, Cucumber, Radish, Crumbled Herbed Goat Cheese and Blood Orange Vinaigrette
India Oven
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
|Basmati Rice
|$3.95
|Tandoori Chicken
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beyond Pho
|$11.50
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|Taro Fries (vo)
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
2281 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Chronicle
|$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Publish Your Own Pizza
|$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Broccolini
|$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower Puree
|CHICKEN CAESAR
|$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
|SALMON
|$25.00
Miso Edamame, Green Onion, Ginger, Garlic
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Regular Burrito
|$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
|**NEW Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|Popular items
|#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
|Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.49
|3 Chicken Tacos
|$5.99
|Flour Tortillas (2)
|$0.59
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
|Italian Garlic Fries
|$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10pc Bucket
|$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
|Cornbread
|$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
topped with chives
Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|8 PCs Pan Fried Chicken
|$7.49
|Chicken Dumpling Soup
|$13.49
|16 PCs Pan-Fried Pork
|$12.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Sando Combo
|$15.00
Big chicken energy and choice of side
|Loaded
|$12.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$13.00
2 Jumbo chicken tenders, spiced to your specification and served with a side of your choice.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Pork
|$12.99
|Boil Chicken
|$12.99
|Pan Fried Beef
|$13.49
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SIDE/ SOFT TACO
|$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|CARNITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala -
|$11.99
|Tandoori Chicken Leg
|$4.50
|Butter Tandoori Naan
|$2.00
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
|SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.