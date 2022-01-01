Sacramento restaurants you'll love

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sacramento

Sacramento's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Sacramento restaurants

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soi$15.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
Spaghetti Kee Mao$15.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
Massaman Curry$15.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento

6840 65th st ste 125, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bánh Cuốn Thịt Nướng ( 20 cuốn )$45.00
BBQ Pork Flour Sheet ( 20 rolls )
Banh Cuon Nhan Thit$11.50
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.
Gỏi Cuốn ( 20 cuốn )$45.00
Spring Rolls ( 20 rolls )
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Totkes.$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about Solomon's
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Fire Wings Midtown image

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Chicken Combo$15.50
Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.
Fried Rice$11.90
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.
Eggrolls$6.10
Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack Burger$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Old #8$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
More about The Shack
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Beef$7.99
Trio$9.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Beast+Bounty image

 

Beast+Bounty

1701 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (3407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Fashioned$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
OD All Hail Kale Caesar$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
Margherita$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
More about Beast+Bounty
SacYard Community Tap House image

 

SacYard Community Tap House

1725 33rd St, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)$4.25
Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!$7.25
Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)$4.50
More about SacYard Community Tap House
Statehouse Outpost image

 

Statehouse Outpost

1651 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Capitol BLT$8.50
Peppered Candied Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Artisan Romaine, Garlic Aioli on a Hoagie Roll
Palo Alto$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion, House Made Pickles, Served on Country White or Honey Wheat.
San Diego$9.25
Romaine & Kale Power Green Blend, Farro, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Almonds, Cucumber, Radish, Crumbled Herbed Goat Cheese and Blood Orange Vinaigrette
More about Statehouse Outpost
India Oven image

 

India Oven

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.95
Basmati Rice$3.95
Tandoori Chicken$15.95
More about India Oven
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Pho$11.50
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
Taro Fries (vo)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

2281 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Chronicle$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Publish Your Own Pizza$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower Puree
CHICKEN CAESAR$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
SALMON$25.00
Miso Edamame, Green Onion, Ginger, Garlic
More about Zinfandel Grille
Cuatro Amigos image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Burrito$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
**NEW Fajita Bowl$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
Chimichanga$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Cuatro Amigos
West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.49
3 Chicken Tacos$5.99
Flour Tortillas (2)$0.59
More about Los Jarritos
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd image

 

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 PCs Pan Fried Chicken$7.49
Chicken Dumpling Soup$13.49
16 PCs Pan-Fried Pork$12.99
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
World Famous Hotboys image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sando Combo$15.00
Big chicken energy and choice of side
Loaded$12.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
Chicken Tender Combo$13.00
2 Jumbo chicken tenders, spiced to your specification and served with a side of your choice.
More about World Famous Hotboys
Hao Bao Dumplings image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork$12.99
Boil Chicken$12.99
Pan Fried Beef$13.49
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE/ SOFT TACO$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
CARNITAS DINNER$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Restaurant & Banquet

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala -$11.99
Tandoori Chicken Leg$4.50
Butter Tandoori Naan$2.00
More about Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sacramento

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Burritos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston