Sacramento American restaurants you'll love

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Sacramento

Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack Burger$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Old #8$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
More about The Shack
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Beef$7.99
Trio$9.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Beast+Bounty image

 

Beast+Bounty

1701 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (3407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Fashioned$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
OD All Hail Kale Caesar$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
Margherita$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
More about Beast+Bounty
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower Puree
CHICKEN CAESAR$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
SALMON$25.00
Miso Edamame, Green Onion, Ginger, Garlic
More about Zinfandel Grille
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee$9.00
Seasonal Berries
The Original Oregon Blue Cheese Salad$16.00
Crisp Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Walnuts, Your Choice Of Original Chicken Or Grilled Breast Of Chicken • No Substitutions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Tiger image

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
More about Tiger
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SISIG$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
STILL BURGER$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about Midtown Spirits
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Donut Holes$5.50
bacon | caramel | powdered sugar
Antwyne's BBQ$14.50
bbq sauce | onion ring | bacon | grilled onion | pepperjack | side of chips | pickle
Reuben$10.50
bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | swiss | whole milk mozzarella | house dressing
More about Sac City Brews
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
Baby Beets$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Frog & Slim
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Himalayan Bricked Chicken$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Tofu Hash$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
Chili Tofu Burrito$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
More about Capitol Garage
12 Beach Hut Deli image

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
More about 12 Beach Hut Deli
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pangaea Burger$18.00
grilled patty, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, house pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
fried pieces of chicken thigh served with fries and a side of ranch
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Joon Market image

 

Joon Market

5401 H Street, Sacramento

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinated Broccoli Sandwich$12.00
Pullman, Charred Broccoli, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Sesame-Chili Vinaigrette, Spicy Mayo
Cubano Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder, Uncured Ham, Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Gypsy Peppers, Dijon
Crispy Potato Wedges$6.00
Organic Russets, Paprika, Garlic, Parsley.
More about Joon Market
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Hub Jalapeño Burger$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
Side-Mixed Greens$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
DRUM & WINGS$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
CLICK TO SEE ALL OPTIONS
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
Leatherby's Family Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery

2333 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sacramento

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Burritos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston