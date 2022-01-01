Sacramento American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Sacramento
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Shack Burger
|$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
|Old #8
|$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
|Cajun Bacon Blue Burger
|$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
BurgerIM
7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
Beast+Bounty
1701 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
|OD All Hail Kale Caesar
|$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Broccolini
|$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower Puree
|CHICKEN CAESAR
|$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
|SALMON
|$25.00
Miso Edamame, Green Onion, Ginger, Garlic
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee
|$9.00
Seasonal Berries
|The Original Oregon Blue Cheese Salad
|$16.00
Crisp Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Walnuts, Your Choice Of Original Chicken Or Grilled Breast Of Chicken • No Substitutions
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
Tiger
722 K St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Crispy Bird
|$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
|Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
|Fire Bird
|$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SISIG
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
|STILL BURGER
|$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|LOCO MOCO
|$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Donut Holes
|$5.50
bacon | caramel | powdered sugar
|Antwyne's BBQ
|$14.50
bbq sauce | onion ring | bacon | grilled onion | pepperjack | side of chips | pickle
|Reuben
|$10.50
bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | swiss | whole milk mozzarella | house dressing
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Camden Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
|Baby Beets
|$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
|NY Strip Steak
|$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Himalayan Bricked Chicken
|$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Vegan Eggplant Involtini
|$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chili Tofu Hash
|$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
|Chili Tofu Burrito
|$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pangaea Burger
|$18.00
grilled patty, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, house pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun with a side of fries
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
fried pieces of chicken thigh served with fries and a side of ranch
Joon Market
5401 H Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Marinated Broccoli Sandwich
|$12.00
Pullman, Charred Broccoli, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Sesame-Chili Vinaigrette, Spicy Mayo
|Cubano Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder, Uncured Ham, Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Gypsy Peppers, Dijon
|Crispy Potato Wedges
|$6.00
Organic Russets, Paprika, Garlic, Parsley.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Hub Jalapeño Burger
|$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
|Side-Mixed Greens
|$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
|DRUM & WINGS
|$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
CLICK TO SEE ALL OPTIONS
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
1820 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00