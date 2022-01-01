Sacramento bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sacramento
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Totkes.
|$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
|The Stanley.
|$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
|The Russ.
|$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Shack Burger
|$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
|Old #8
|$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
|Cajun Bacon Blue Burger
|$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
SacYard Community Tap House
1725 33rd St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)
|$4.25
|Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!
|$7.25
|Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)
|$4.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
|Italian Garlic Fries
|$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10pc Bucket
|$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
|Cornbread
|$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
topped with chives
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
|SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
The Snug
1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Mojito Caballito
|$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
|The Dogs of Summer
|$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
|Miami Vice
|$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee
|$9.00
Seasonal Berries
|The Original Oregon Blue Cheese Salad
|$16.00
Crisp Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Walnuts, Your Choice Of Original Chicken Or Grilled Breast Of Chicken • No Substitutions
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Hazard 'Rito
|$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
|Spicy Guacamole Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, guacamole, Applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Asian Style Fries
|$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
Tiger
722 K St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Crispy Bird
|$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
|Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
|Fire Bird
|$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
HAMBURGERS
Darling Aviary
712 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Classic Tweeter
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Pecker
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
|Nest of Fries
|$5.00
Curley Fries
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SISIG
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
|STILL BURGER
|$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|LOCO MOCO
|$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Whiskey BBQ
|$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
|The Tenders
|$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
|Adult Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
|Quesabirria
|$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
|Popular items
|30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
|Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!
|$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
|750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses
|$45.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
|Duke Burger
|$17.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun
|Smoked Gouda Burger
|$16.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Smoked Gouda, Onion Rings, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES
01 Beach Hut Deli
2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
|Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Two Pcs Chicken
|$16.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Choose your chicken.
|Fried Catfish
|$20.00
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
|Three Pcs Chicken
|$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
Chef's Dinner
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
$20.00
|Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)
|$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
|Chef's Dinner Ticket
|$45.00
Holiday themed three course dinner with drink pairings.
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Himalayan Bricked Chicken
|$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Vegan Eggplant Involtini
|$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
Bombay Bar & Grill
1315 21st Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.50
|Steamed Basmati RIce
|$2.00
|Mango Lassi
|$4.50
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pangaea Burger
|$18.00
grilled patty, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, house pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun with a side of fries
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
fried pieces of chicken thigh served with fries and a side of ranch
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
|Popular items
|ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)
|$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
|WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)
|$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
|Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
|Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Hub Jalapeño Burger
|$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
|Side-Mixed Greens
|$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
|DRUM & WINGS
|$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
