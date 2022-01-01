Sacramento bars & lounges you'll love

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Totkes.$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about Solomon's
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack Burger$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Old #8$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
More about The Shack
SacYard Community Tap House image

 

SacYard Community Tap House

1725 33rd St, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)$4.25
Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!$7.25
Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)$4.50
More about SacYard Community Tap House
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
The Snug image

 

The Snug

1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito Caballito$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
The Dogs of Summer$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
Miami Vice$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
More about The Snug
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee$9.00
Seasonal Berries
The Original Oregon Blue Cheese Salad$16.00
Crisp Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Walnuts, Your Choice Of Original Chicken Or Grilled Breast Of Chicken • No Substitutions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Flatstick Pub image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Flatstick Pub
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
Spicy Guacamole Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, guacamole, Applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato
Asian Style Fries$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
More about University of Beer
Tiger image

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
More about Tiger
Darling Aviary image

HAMBURGERS

Darling Aviary

712 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Darling Aviary
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SISIG$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
STILL BURGER$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about Midtown Spirits
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Pollo Asado Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
More about Tacoa
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Whiskey BBQ$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
The Tenders$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar image

 

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses$45.00
More about Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
Duke Burger$17.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun
Smoked Gouda Burger$16.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Smoked Gouda, Onion Rings, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
01 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

01 Beach Hut Deli

2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (2134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
More about 01 Beach Hut Deli
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Pcs Chicken$16.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Choose your chicken.
Fried Catfish$20.00
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
Three Pcs Chicken$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
More about Zócalo
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
Chef's Dinner Ticket$45.00
Holiday themed three course dinner with drink pairings.
More about Chef's Dinner
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Himalayan Bricked Chicken$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Bombay Bar & Grill image

 

Bombay Bar & Grill

1315 21st Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.50
Steamed Basmati RIce$2.00
Mango Lassi$4.50
More about Bombay Bar & Grill
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pangaea Burger$18.00
grilled patty, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, house pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
fried pieces of chicken thigh served with fries and a side of ranch
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Allora image

 

Allora

5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
More about Allora
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Hub Jalapeño Burger$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
Side-Mixed Greens$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
DRUM & WINGS$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
CLICK TO SEE ALL OPTIONS
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

