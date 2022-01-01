Sacramento burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Sacramento

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Beef$7.99
Trio$9.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
Spicy Guacamole Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, guacamole, Applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato
Asian Style Fries$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
More about University of Beer
Darling Aviary image

HAMBURGERS

Darling Aviary

712 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Darling Aviary
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Whiskey BBQ$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
The Tenders$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
Duke Burger$17.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun
Smoked Gouda Burger$16.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Smoked Gouda, Onion Rings, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
45 Beach Hut Deli image

 

45 Beach Hut Deli

2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
More about 45 Beach Hut Deli
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sacramento

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Burritos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston