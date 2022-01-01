Sacramento burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Sacramento
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
|Spicy Guacamole Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, guacamole, Applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Asian Style Fries
|$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
More about Darling Aviary
HAMBURGERS
Darling Aviary
712 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Classic Tweeter
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Pecker
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
|Nest of Fries
|$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
|Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Whiskey BBQ
|$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
|The Tenders
|$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
|Adult Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
|Duke Burger
|$17.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun
|Smoked Gouda Burger
|$16.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Smoked Gouda, Onion Rings, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun
More about 45 Beach Hut Deli
45 Beach Hut Deli
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips