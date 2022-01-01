Sacramento Chicken restaurants you'll love

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Fire Wings Midtown image

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
Fire Wings Delta Shores image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Fire Wings Natomas image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
