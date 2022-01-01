Sacramento pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Sacramento
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Popular items
|12" BYO Pizza (Medium)
|$15.00
Choose your toppings and create your own medium pizza!
|Pete's Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage, bell peppers, olives and artichoke hearts. This is the creation that made Pete’s #1
|Pete's Brewhouse Burger
|$18.00
Our half-pound patty topped with brewhouse onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|CHEESE
Mozzarella Cheese & Red Sauce
|BOULEVARD
Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|LUIGI’S SPECIAL
Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Farmer's Market
|$17.95
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing
|Baked Pasta
|$17.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
|Bocce Balls
|$11.95
Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Slim & Husky's
3413 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
|Smoking Herb with Chicken
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
|Rony, Roni, Rone
|$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pete's 7
828 J Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|PER Build Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
PIZZA
Pizzasaurus Rex
2322 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Potato Pizza
|$28.99
White sauce, three cheese blend, onions, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and fresh basil.
|Veggie Pizza
|$29.99
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, FRESH BASIL.
|Combo Pizza
|$31.99
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
500F Pizza x Taphouse
4341 Arden Way, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
Bone-In or Boneless | Mild Buffalo, Flamin' Buffalo, Sweet N' Spicy, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub), BBQ, Teriyaki, Plain | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Potato Skins
Garlic White Sauce, Herb Seasoning, 3 Cheese Blend, Garlic | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Medium Build Your Own
|$17.00
Pieology 8087
488 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Pieology 8023
1020 16th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Pieology 8086
8144 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95