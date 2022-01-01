Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sacramento pizza restaurants you'll love

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Sacramento

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" BYO Pizza (Medium)$15.00
Choose your toppings and create your own medium pizza!
Pete's Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage, bell peppers, olives and artichoke hearts. This is the creation that made Pete’s #1
Pete's Brewhouse Burger$18.00
Our half-pound patty topped with brewhouse onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Luigi's Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE
Mozzarella Cheese & Red Sauce
BOULEVARD
Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
LUIGI’S SPECIAL
Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Market$17.95
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing
Baked Pasta$17.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
Bocce Balls$11.95
Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil
More about Paesanos
Slim & Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Slim & Husky's

3413 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
Rony, Roni, Rone$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
More about Slim & Husky's
Pete's 7 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pete's 7

828 J Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PER Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
More about Pete's 7
Piatti image

 

Piatti

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piatti
Rico's Italian Pizza image

 

Rico's Italian Pizza

2650 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rico's Italian Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Pizzasaurus Rex

2322 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Pizza$28.99
White sauce, three cheese blend, onions, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and fresh basil.
Veggie Pizza$29.99
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, FRESH BASIL.
Combo Pizza$31.99
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL.
More about Pizzasaurus Rex
500F Pizza x Taphouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

500F Pizza x Taphouse

4341 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Wings
Bone-In or Boneless | Mild Buffalo, Flamin' Buffalo, Sweet N' Spicy, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub), BBQ, Teriyaki, Plain | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Potato Skins
Garlic White Sauce, Herb Seasoning, 3 Cheese Blend, Garlic | Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Medium Build Your Own$17.00
More about 500F Pizza x Taphouse
Pieology 8087 image

 

Pieology 8087

488 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8087
Pieology 8023 image

 

Pieology 8023

1020 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8023
Pieology 8086 image

 

Pieology 8086

8144 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8086

