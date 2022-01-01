Sacramento seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Sacramento

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Pho$11.50
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
Taro Fries (vo)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
Cajun Garlic Fries$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
Prawns (1 lb)$17.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Frog & Slim
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Krispy Rice$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Bacon Fried Rice$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Binchoyaki
Allora image

 

Allora

5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
More about Allora
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Hawaiian Boys BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawaiian Boys BBQ

1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Plate - Garlic Shrimp$11.99
Appetizers - Lumpia$5.99
Chicken Plate - Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$9.99
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ
Allora Holidays image

 

Allora Holidays

5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUCK + PORCINI LASAGNA$165.00
Duck Confit, Porcini Cream, Wild + Tame Mushrooms, Tartufata
More about Allora Holidays
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Garlic Fries$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
Mussels$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

