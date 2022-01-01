Sacramento seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Sacramento
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beyond Pho
|$11.50
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|Taro Fries (vo)
|$7.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
|SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Catfish w/Fries
|$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
|Cajun Garlic Fries
|$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
|Prawns (1 lb)
|$17.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
More about Frog & Slim
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
|NY Strip Steak
|$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
|Krispy Rice
|$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Allora
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
|Popular items
|ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)
|$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
|WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)
|$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
|Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
|Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawaiian Boys BBQ
1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Seafood Plate - Garlic Shrimp
|$11.99
|Appetizers - Lumpia
|$5.99
|Chicken Plate - Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
|$9.99
More about Allora Holidays
Allora Holidays
5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|DUCK + PORCINI LASAGNA
|$165.00
Duck Confit, Porcini Cream, Wild + Tame Mushrooms, Tartufata
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores
Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores
8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento
|Popular items
|Cajun Garlic Fries
|$6.99
Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.
|Catfish w/Fries
|$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
|Mussels
|$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.