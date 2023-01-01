Al pastor tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.25
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.75
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Al Pastor Taco Salad
|$17.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Al-Pastor Super Taco
|$6.75
6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
The Shack - Cerveceria
5201 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento
|Al Pastor Taco
|$6.50
corn tortilla, pineapple, salsa verde
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|STREET TACOS AL PASTOR
|$10.00
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Al Pastor Street Taco
|$3.75
PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
California Street Tacos - 2101 16th Street
2101 16th Street, Sacramento
|3 al pastor vegan street tacos
|$12.00
marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa
|5 al pastor vegan street tacos
|$17.00
marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa