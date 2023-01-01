Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.25
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
More about Tacoa
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.75
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Al Pastor Taco Salad$17.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Al-Pastor Super Taco$6.75
6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Item pic

 

The Shack - Cerveceria

5201 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$6.50
corn tortilla, pineapple, salsa verde
More about The Shack - Cerveceria
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS AL PASTOR$10.00
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Street Taco$3.75
PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Banner pic

 

California Street Tacos - 2101 16th Street

2101 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 al pastor vegan street tacos$12.00
marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa
5 al pastor vegan street tacos$17.00
marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa
More about California Street Tacos - 2101 16th Street

