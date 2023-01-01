Beef short ribs in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Saigon Alley - Natomas - 4630 Natomas Boulevard
4630 Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento
|Vermiceli Beef Short Ribs
|$20.00
Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette
|Rice Plate Beef Short Ribs
|$20.00
Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette
Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|BEEF SHORT RIB DON
|$17.95
Served with rice, soft boiled egg, sunomono, pickled red ginger, green onion, and nori
Teriyaki Time Natomas
BBQ
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)
|$17.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
|Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)
|$22.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)