Beef short ribs in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Saigon Alley - Natomas - 4630 Natomas Boulevard

4630 Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermiceli Beef Short Ribs$20.00
Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette
Rice Plate Beef Short Ribs$20.00
Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette
More about Saigon Alley - Natomas - 4630 Natomas Boulevard
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF SHORT RIB DON$17.95
Served with rice, soft boiled egg, sunomono, pickled red ginger, green onion, and nori
More about Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)$17.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)$22.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
More about Teriyaki Time Natomas

