Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF TERIYAKI$15.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)$18.95
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Beef Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)$11.45
6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy sauce and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).
Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)$14.45
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
More about Teriyaki Time
Item pic

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Beef lb (Cooked)$22.99
Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT

5006 J STREET, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Teriyaki$19.00
Charbroiled beef drizzled with sweet or spicy teriyaki sauce, and rice
More about HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Clam Chowder

Nachos

Steamed Rice

Vegetable Biryani

Taco Salad

Cheese Enchiladas

Carne Asada Burritos

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston