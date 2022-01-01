Beef teriyaki in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
More about Koshi Ramen
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|BEEF TERIYAKI
|$15.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Teriyaki Time
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Double Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)
|$18.95
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
|$11.45
6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy sauce and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
|$14.45
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Teriyaki Beef lb (Cooked)
|$22.99
Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.