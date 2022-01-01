Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown
Tomato Bisque image

 

West Coast Sourdough

825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Burritos

Brisket

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Pancakes

Garlic Naan

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston