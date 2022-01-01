Boneless wings in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
|Boneless Thai Chili Wings
|$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
|Boneless Italian Garlic Wings
|$10.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
University of Beer - Vacaville
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Wings Boneless
|$16.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.