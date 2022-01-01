Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve boneless wings

Frankie's Pizza

200 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$8.50
More about Frankie's Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Buffalo Wings$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
Boneless Thai Chili Wings$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
Boneless Italian Garlic Wings$10.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings Boneless$16.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
University of Beer - Sacramento

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings Boneless$16.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about University of Beer - Sacramento

