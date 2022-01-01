Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve bread pudding

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
Artisan Bread | Fresh Fruit | Maple Cream Sauce |
Whipped Cream
More about Frog & Slim
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding French Toast$15.00
Bread Pudding French Toast with a Meyer Lemon Curd, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries and a touch of Powdered Sugar.
More about Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
Tapa the World image

 

Tapa the World - 2115 J St

2115 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
Coconut, almond & cranberry drizzled with caramel sauce
More about Tapa the World - 2115 J St

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Pies

Huevos Rancheros

Tarts

Carne Asada Tacos

Tamales

Taco Salad

Chicken Curry

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (548 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (672 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston