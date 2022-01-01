Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve brisket

#17 BBQ Brisket image

 

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Chopped brisket in house BBQ, French fries & American cheese on a Hawaiian roll.
Brisket Tacos$8.00
(2) Salsa borracha, charred herb pico de gallo, queso fresco & micro cilantro
Kids Brisket$8.00
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Sliced Brisket Sandwich image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LB Brisket$30.00
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$19.99
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket$23.99
sweet potato with your choice of
meat, melted pepper jack and
sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans,
chopped bacon, sour cream,
fresh jalapeno and green onion
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Burger$18.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Brisket Patty**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, House BBQ Sauce, Seeded Bun
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
#17 BBQ Brisket image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough
#17 BBQ Brisket image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough
#17 BBQ Brisket image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough

