Brisket in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve brisket
West Coast Sourdough - Midtown
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Cali Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Chopped brisket in house BBQ, French fries & American cheese on a Hawaiian roll.
|Brisket Tacos
|$8.00
(2) Salsa borracha, charred herb pico de gallo, queso fresco & micro cilantro
|Kids Brisket
|$8.00
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|LB Brisket
|$30.00
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$19.99
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
|Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket
|$23.99
sweet potato with your choice of
meat, melted pepper jack and
sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans,
chopped bacon, sour cream,
fresh jalapeno and green onion
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Brisket Burger
|$18.99
1/2 LB. Grilled Brisket Patty**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, House BBQ Sauce, Seeded Bun
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!