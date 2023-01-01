Bruschetta in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve bruschetta
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Mushroom Bruschetta
|$13.00
Locally Grown Assorted Mushrooms, Shallots, Herbs, Goat Cheese, Parmesan Crostini
PIZZA
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Bruschetta
|$12.95
Toasted Baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic
|Bruschetta
|$12.95
Toasted gluten free baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic