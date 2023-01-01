Buffalo chicken salad in Sacramento
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Buffalo Bawk bites, romaine, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch dressing.
Jet's
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo Chicken | Romaine | Almond | Pepita | Apple | Carrot | Bleu Cheese
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Parmesan cheese, shaved red onions, fried buffalo chicken, house made Caesar dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken-SALAD
|$13.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO,BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.