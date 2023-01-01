Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Buffalo Bawk bites, romaine, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Buffalo Bawk bites, romaine, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch dressing.
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Just Eat Takeout image

 

Jet's

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo Chicken | Romaine | Almond | Pepita | Apple | Carrot | Bleu Cheese
More about Jet's
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Parmesan cheese, shaved red onions, fried buffalo chicken, house made Caesar dressing
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken-SALAD$13.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO,BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

