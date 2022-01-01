Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Buffalo Wings$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
Traditional Buffalo Wings$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$14.99
8 Wings Served with Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

Seoul Street - 1521 L Street

1521 L Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Buffalo Wings$9.95
5 Buffalo Kimchi wings
More about Seoul Street - 1521 L Street

