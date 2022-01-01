Buffalo wings in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.99
8 Wings Served with Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks