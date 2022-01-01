Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve cake

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chive Cake$8.00
Pan Fried chive cake, fried garlic, sweet chill vinaigrette soy sauce.
( Vegetarian )
Pandan Coconut Crepe Cake$12.75
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cake$12.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

 

Burger Patch

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Midtown

2301 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch - Midtown
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Cake$9.00
French Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - East Sacramento

1420 65th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch - East Sacramento
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
7 Later Chocolate Cake$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiches with our silky smooth chocolate filing
Chocolate Volcano Cake$7.00
Soft chocolate cake with hot chocolate ganache flowing from its centre, and served with Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream
Big Carrot Cake$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake, sandwiched with our smooth cream cheese icing, all studded with pecans and fresh toasted coconut
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Myer Lemon Poppy Cakes$16.00
Buttermilk pancakes with poppyseeds & raspberry puree inside. Garnished with meyer lemon curd, fresh raspberries, butter & powdered sugar.
Naked Cakes$12.00
buttermilk pancakes topped with butter & powdered sugar
Savory Cakes$14.00
jalapeños, cheese & bacon folded into buttermilk pancakes. Topped with butter & powdered sugar.
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres leches cake$4.50
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
Chocolate Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$20.00
Pan seared and baked lumps crab meat with roasted pepper aioli and mix greens.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

