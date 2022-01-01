Cake in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve cake
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Chive Cake
|$8.00
Pan Fried chive cake, fried garlic, sweet chill vinaigrette soy sauce.
( Vegetarian )
|Pandan Coconut Crepe Cake
|$12.75
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Blueberry Cake
|$12.00
Burger Patch
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento
|Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's
|$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
Burger Patch - Midtown
2301 K Street, Sacramento
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
French Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Burger Patch - East Sacramento
1420 65th Street, Sacramento
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|7 Later Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiches with our silky smooth chocolate filing
|Chocolate Volcano Cake
|$7.00
Soft chocolate cake with hot chocolate ganache flowing from its centre, and served with Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream
|Big Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake, sandwiched with our smooth cream cheese icing, all studded with pecans and fresh toasted coconut
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Myer Lemon Poppy Cakes
|$16.00
Buttermilk pancakes with poppyseeds & raspberry puree inside. Garnished with meyer lemon curd, fresh raspberries, butter & powdered sugar.
|Naked Cakes
|$12.00
buttermilk pancakes topped with butter & powdered sugar
|Savory Cakes
|$14.00
jalapeños, cheese & bacon folded into buttermilk pancakes. Topped with butter & powdered sugar.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Red Velvet Cake
|$10.00
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Tres leches cake
|$4.50
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Carrot Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.