Cake shakes in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve cake shakes

Burger Patch

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch
Burger Patch - Midtown

2301 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch - Midtown
Burger Patch - East Sacramento

1420 65th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
More about Burger Patch - East Sacramento

