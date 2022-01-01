Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve calamari

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
Salt and pepper fried calamari, Tom Yum aioli sauce.
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALAMARI$14.00
Fried Calamari, House Made Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aïoli
CALAMARI CAESAR$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Half-pound of freshly prepared, hand-breaded crispy calamari, fried with bell peppers & onions. Topped with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ancho aioli.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
HH Calamari$7.00
Calamari$11.99
Rings and tentacles, hand cut, coated in flour and deep fried. Seasoned with our our cajun seasoning.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
41c15bcc-df86-44d2-8b03-0717ee0cf827 image

FRENCH FRIES

Plan B Restaurant

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$15.50
More about Plan B Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.95
Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli
Calamari$15.95
Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli
More about Paesanos
Item pic

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALAMARI$7.00
SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE AND A LIME WEDGE
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Item pic

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Calamari$7.00
Calamari$11.99
Rings and tentacles, hand cut, coated in flour and deep fried. Seasoned with our our cajun seasoning.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

