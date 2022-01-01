Calamari in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve calamari
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
Salt and pepper fried calamari, Tom Yum aioli sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|CALAMARI
|$14.00
Fried Calamari, House Made Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aïoli
|CALAMARI CAESAR
|$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Calamari
|$14.00
Half-pound of freshly prepared, hand-breaded crispy calamari, fried with bell peppers & onions. Topped with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ancho aioli.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|HH Calamari
|$7.00
|Calamari
|$11.99
Rings and tentacles, hand cut, coated in flour and deep fried. Seasoned with our our cajun seasoning.
FRENCH FRIES
Plan B Restaurant
555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento
|Calamari
|$15.50
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Calamari
|$15.95
Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|CALAMARI
|$7.00
SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE AND A LIME WEDGE